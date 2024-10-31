What's on the ballot in NY? Proposition questions, key races, dates ahead of Election Day 2024

With Election Day 2024 just days away, New Yorkers face crucial decisions that could shape the future of NYC, the state and the country.

While the U.S. decides who becomes its next president, New York voters will be faced with questions about abortion rights, choices for congressional representatives and ballot proposals on sanitation, fiscal transparency and public safety.

Here’s a brief overview of the key questions to help you vote informed – plus how to view your sample ballot:

New Yorkers will decide between former Republican President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris alongside her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

With a Senate seat up for grabs, New Yorkers will decide between incumbent Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and political newcomer Mike Sapraicone.

With critical issues like affordability, border security, and quality of life at stake, this election could prove to be pivotal for New Yorkers as they decide who will represent them in Washington.

New York's 26 statewide House seats are up for grabs, with several districts in the New York City area considered the closest in country:

Melville, N.Y.: First Congressional District candidates. Nick Lalota, left, and John Avlon have a brief chat before taking part in a televised debate at the NewsdayTV studio in Melville, New York on Oct. 18, 2024. Newsday columnist Joye Brown served Expand

First-term Republican incumbent Nick LaLota faces Democratic challenger John Avlon in the fight for New York's 1st Congressional District.

New Yorkers will choose between Rep. Tom Suozzi and Mike LiPetri to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District in Nassau County and Queens.

New Yorkers will choose between Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, and Democratic challenger Laura Gillen in New York's fourth congressional district.

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a first-term Republican, is locked in a competitive reelection bid against Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones for his congressional seat in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Pat Ryan vs Alison Esposito for New York's 18th congressional district

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is working to hold on to his seat in New York's 18th Congressional District as Republican challenger Alison Esposito seeks to unseat him.

In New York's 19th congressional district, Democrat Josh Riley is fighting to unseat Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro this Election Day – a rematch of their close 2022 contest that Politico has dubbed "New York's nastiest House race."

This proposal would protect people from being treated unfairly based on factors like ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and pregnancy. It also protects rights related to reproductive healthcare and personal choices.

"Yes" vote: A dds these protections to the New York State Constitution.

"No" vote: Keeps them out of the Constitution

If Prop 1 passes, New York's Constitution would expand its list of anti-discrimination measures to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy."

This proposal would change the City Charter to give the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) more power to clean streets and other city properties, and it would require waste to be disposed of in containers.

"Yes" vote: Gives the DSNY more authority to keep areas like parks and highway medians clean, regulate street vendors, and set rules about how garbage is collected.

"No" vote: Keeps the current laws unchanged.

If passed, the DSNY will have clearer authority over city cleanliness and stronger regulations on waste disposal practices.

Ballot Proposal 3

This proposal seeks to change the City Charter to improve fiscal transparency and update budget deadlines.

"Yes" vote: Requires the City Council to provide cost estimates before public hearings and votes on proposed laws, allows the Mayor to submit their own fiscal analysis, and adjusts budget deadlines.

"No" vote: Keeps the current procedures unchanged.

If passed, this proposal would give both the City Council and the Mayor’s Office the opportunity to present fiscal analysis of proposed laws before they are considered, and it would extend budget deadlines, particularly during a new mayor’s first year in office.

Ballot Proposal 4

This proposal would amend the City Charter to require more public notice and time before the City Council votes on laws related to public safety operations.

"Yes" vote: Requires a 30-day notice period before the Council can vote on laws affecting the Police, Fire, or Correction Departments, allowing for additional public hearings during that time.

"No" vote: Keeps the current voting process unchanged.

If passed, this proposal would enable the Mayor and relevant city agencies to hold public hearings during the 30-day period to gather more public input before a vote on public safety laws.

Ballot Proposal 5

This proposal would amend the City Charter to improve how the city assesses and plans for the maintenance of public facilities.

"Yes" vote: Requires more detailed assessments of city facility maintenance needs, ensures these needs influence capital planning, and updates deadlines for capital planning reports.

"No" vote: Keeps the current process unchanged.

If passed, this proposal would expand the criteria for assessing maintenance costs of city facilities and adjust deadlines for submitting capital planning reports and holding public hearings on those plans.

Ballot Proposal 6

This proposal would amend the City Charter to introduce several changes, including the creation of a new officer role and updates to film permitting and archive management.

"Yes" vote: Establishes a Chief Business Diversity Officer (CBDO) to support Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs), allows the Mayor to choose the agency responsible for issuing film permits, and combines two boards that manage city archives.

"No" vote: Would leave current laws unchanged.

If passed, this proposal would create the CBDO position to help MWBEs, allow the Mayor to designate which office issues film permits, and merge two archival boards into one.

Early voting in New York is underway and ends Monday, Nov. 4, two days prior to the general election.

Dates and times for early voting in New York:

Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where do I vote?

New York City residents can find their poll site here.

All other residents should use New York State's voter lookup tool.

What do you need to bring to vote?

Registered voters in New York do not need to show ID to vote unless they did not provide identification with their registration.

Acceptable ID includes entering one of the following on your Voter Registration Application:

Driver's license number.

Non-driver's ID number.

Last four digits of your social security number.

New York City residents can click here to find their sample ballots. All you need is your house number, street name and zip code.

Check here to track election results in real time on Election Night. Polls close in New York state at 9 p.m.

Check here to track election results in real time on Election Night. Polls close in New York state at 9 p.m.