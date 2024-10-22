What NY propositions 2-6 mean for NYC

As New Yorkers head to the polls starting this weekend, they will encounter six important ballot questions, including five proposed amendments to the city’s charter.

While Proposition 1, which focuses on enshrining abortion protections into the state constitution, has garnered widespread attention, the remaining five city-specific proposals have sparked heated debate.

The five propositions, which appear on the back of the ballot, aim to amend New York City’s charter, the city’s foundational governing document. However, critics argue that these proposals, particularly Propositions 2 through 6, are part of a rushed process designed to increase Mayor Eric Adams’ influence over city governance.

"These ballot measures are a power grab," said City Council Member Pierina Sanchez, one of over 40 elected officials opposing the propositions. "It inserts them into the legislative process in a way that, again, is undemocratic because we're the legislators for a reason. You are the administrator, We are the legislators, that is a separation of powers."

Ballot Proposal 2

This proposal would amend the City Charter to give the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) expanded and clarified power to clean streets and other city property, as well as require that waste be disposed of in containers.

A "Yes" vote grants the DSNY more authority to enforce cleanliness in areas like parks and highway medians, regulate street vendors, and create rules about how garbage is set out for collection.

A "No" vote keeps the current laws unchanged.

If passed, the DSNY will gain clearer jurisdiction over city cleanliness and stronger regulatory powers concerning waste disposal practices.

Ballot Proposal 3

This proposal seeks to amend the City Charter to improve fiscal transparency and update budget deadlines.

A "Yes" vote would require the City Council to provide cost estimates before public hearings and votes on proposed laws, allow the Mayor to submit their own fiscal analysis, and adjust budget deadlines.

A "No" vote keeps the current procedures unchanged.

If passed, this proposal would give both the City Council and the Mayor’s Office the chance to present fiscal analyses of proposed laws before they are considered. It would also extend budget deadlines, especially during a new mayor’s first year in office.

Ballot Proposal 4

This proposal would amend the City Charter to require more public notice and time before the City Council votes on laws related to public safety operations.

A "Yes" vote mandates a 30-day notice period before the Council can vote on laws affecting the Police, Fire, or Correction Departments, allowing for additional public hearings during this time.

A "No" vote keeps the current voting process unchanged.

If passed, this proposal would give the Mayor and relevant city agencies the ability to hold public hearings during the 30-day period to gather more public input before a vote on public safety laws.

Ballot Proposal 5

This proposal would amend the City Charter to improve how the city assesses and plans for the maintenance of public facilities.

A "Yes" vote would require more detailed assessments of city facility maintenance needs, ensure these needs influence capital planning, and update deadlines for capital planning reports.

A "No" vote keeps the current process unchanged.

If passed, this proposal would expand the criteria for assessing maintenance costs of city facilities and adjust deadlines for submitting capital planning reports and holding public hearings on those plans.

Ballot Proposal 6

This proposal would amend the City Charter to introduce several changes, including the creation of a new officer role and updates to film permitting and archive management.

A "Yes" vote would establish a Chief Business Diversity Officer (CBDO) to support Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs), authorize the Mayor to choose the agency responsible for issuing film permits, and combine two boards that manage city archives.

A "No" vote would leave current laws unchanged.

If passed, this proposal would create the CBDO position to help MWBEs, allow the Mayor to designate which office issues film permits, and merge two archival boards into one.

Critics Call Proposals a "Power Grab"

The proposals, drafted by the Charter Revision Committee, were created in response to what they claim are pressing needs of New Yorkers. The committee insists that although the timeline was short, the process was not rushed. However, advocacy groups like No Power Grab NYC disagree, arguing that the proposed changes could lead to more corruption and a less responsive city government.

"We don’t need a mayor’s office that tries to do all the functions of government without any kind of checks and balances," said Joo-Hyun Kang, a spokesperson for No Power Grab NYC. ". That's part of what actually leads to corruption in the first place. And we're in a period right now where not only has the mayor been criminally indicted, but there are multiple corruption probes still plaguing this administration."

One of the primary concerns is that most New Yorkers are unaware of the five city proposals. A recent survey revealed that the majority of voters were not informed about Propositions 2 through 6, which may lead to confusion at the polls.

"Two through six are harmful," Sanchez said. "They're not well thought out. And they change the balance of power here in the city of New York is super problematic."

While many New Yorkers will be locked in to see who voters put in the White House on Election Day, in the city, many will also be looking to see if New Yorkers grant the Mayor big changes to the city's charter.