Race for Long Island’s 1st District: Battle between LaLota and Avlon heats up

The fight for New York's 1st Congressional District is heating up as first-term Republican incumbent Nick LaLota faces Democratic challenger John Avlon.

The race is shaping up to be one of several key battlegrounds that could determine which party controls the House after the upcoming election.

Democrat John Avlon, a political commentator turned candidate, has made it clear that his focus is on unseating LaLota. Avlon has criticized LaLota's conservative positions, particularly on reproductive rights, citing the Republican’s support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"This is a guy who cheered for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, said it was a step in the right direction, and supports repealing New York's abortion laws," Avlon said.

LaLota, however, stands firm in his belief that he’s the right representative for the district. He touted his track record, including securing $150 million in federal funding for the district. He also claimed that Avlon, a former Manhattanite, doesn’t understand the concerns of Long Island residents.

"He’s not from here, he doesn't get us, he lies about everything from abortion to the border and everything else he simply fails to understand our county because he's a Manhattan guy,," LaLota said.

Stretching from Montauk through Brookhaven and into parts of Huntington, District 1 is politically diverse. Both candidates have taken clear stances on major issues like climate change and gun control, where their views diverge sharply.

However, they agree on the need to lift the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction and to bolster border security.

Political experts believe the outcome of the presidential race could have a significant impact on this congressional race.

"If Kamala Harris does better than Biden, there's a good chance the Democratic candidates are going to win," said Lawrence Levy, Executive Dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University.

With early voting underway, both candidates are urging their supporters to get to the polls as they continue their campaigns to win over undecided voters.