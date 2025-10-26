Oct. 26 NYC election update: Early voting continues; mayor polls, candidate news

The Brief Election Day in New York City is just 9 days away. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates running for mayor, polls and how to vote as early voting continues.



Early voting continues

Early in-person voting began on Saturday for the 2025 general election, and on Sunday, New Yorkers continued to cast their ballots.

Andrew Cuomo

On Sunday, Cuomo addressed hundreds of Jewish supporters at the Kew Gardens Hills Library in Queens, according to amNewYork.

"New York is not New York without the Jewish community," he said at the event. Cuomo himself is a Queens native.

He then discussed housing and crime throughout the city.

"There is an affordability crisis, and the real answer is to build more affordable housing, and I’m going to build 500,000 additional units," he said. "We need more public safety, and we have to hire 5,000 more police and put 1,500 in the subways."

Cuomo also commented on the race's frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani, saying that he's ill-equipped to run New York City. This is a point he made several times during the final debate of this election cycle on Oct. 22.

"There is no on-the-job training for mayor," Cuomo said at the event on Sunday. "God forbid there’s a crisis, there’s a hurricane, there’s a flood, a terrorist attack. You need a mayor who knows and has the experience."

Zohran Mamdani

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, joined by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, hosted a get-out-the-vote rally Sunday at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Sunday.

Mamdani used the event to stress his affordability agenda once more before a crowd of 13,500 people, according to THE CITY.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie also appeared at the event. Hochul formally endorsed Mamdani last month after months of speculation.

Curtis Sliwa

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa also campaigned in Queens on Sunday.

He visited The Sikh Cultural Society in the morning, where he spoke about "his decades of interaction with the Sikh community in New York City and elsewhere as part of his work with the Guardian Angels," according to C-SPAN.

Then, he campaigned at a car rally in Whitestone before heading to a Halloween Parade and Festival at MacNeil Park in College Point. Then, he went to Flushing to do some more campaigning, according to his press team.

He also appeared this evening on NewsNation Prime with Natasha Zouves.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 25.

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online

To find your local poll site

By the numbers:

The latest Fox News poll shows Mamdani with a 24-point lead among registered voters in New York City.

The latest Victory Insights poll has him at an 18-point lead, and the latest Patriot Polling poll has him at an 11-point lead.

The New York Times consistently compiles the latest polling results across forums.

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : As of Sunday, Mamdani has a 95% chance of winning the election.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 91% chance of winning.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

After last week's New York City mayoral debate, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani said he would rank his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa second if the election used ranked-choice voting.

When asked by Fox News Digital whether he would work with Mamdani if the 34-year-old assemblyman wins, Sliwa dismissed the idea and issued a warning, instead.

"If, God forbid, Zohran Mamdani is elected, I’m not leaving — I’m organizing resistance," Sliwa said. "He can bet I’ll be his worst nightmare."

Sliwa added that Mamdani would "regret ever knowing the name Curtis Sliwa" if the socialist candidate takes office.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa sits before participating in a second New York City mayoral debate at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center at LaGuardia Community College in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Hiroko Masuike/The N Expand

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

Last week, Andrew Cuomo accused Zohran Mamdani of pushing a "radical socialist agenda" and questioned his readiness to lead New York City.

During the fiery debate earlier this week, Cuomo said Mamdani "doesn’t understand how the city works," while Mamdani fired back, calling Cuomo’s comments fearmongering and evidence of "old-guard politics unwilling to face new ideas."

The backstory:

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided to run as an independent in the general election.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, left, and Democrat mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo appear at a campaign event outside the George Washington Carver Houses, in New York, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

In a recent appearance on FOX News, Mamdani publicly apologized to the New York Police Department for remarks he made in 2020 when he called the department "a rogue agency" and supported defunding it.

He also sent a direct message to Donald Trump, saying he’s ready "at any time" to work together to lower the cost of living if elected mayor — and doubting his predecessor’s leadership by declaring, "I won’t be a disgraced governor who calls you to ask how to win."

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks at the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx mosque in New York on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

In an interview with FOX 5 New York’s Politics Unusual, Mamdani emphasized that affordability — especially housing and education — remains non-negotiable for him, while saying he’s open to negotiation on other issues.

The backstory:

At 34, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics.

As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal child care and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.