Oct. 29 NYC election update: New poll out after Polymarket says Mamdani's 'odds collapse'

With Election Day in New York City just 6 days away, the mayoral race between Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa is heating up.

Early voting underway

Here are the early voting numbers after day 3, according to the NYC Board of Elections:

Manhattan: 89,474

Bronx: 24,919

Brooklyn: 92,035

Queens: 68,873

Staten Island: 22,417

The latest: Where were the candidates on Tuesday?

In a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC, Mamdani criticized the billionaires who have spent millions of dollars opposing him, questioning the wisdom of their investments.

Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press in the Manhattan borough of New York during early voting for the upcoming mayoral election, on October 27, 2025. The city's soaring cost of living, perhaps more than any other issue, h Expand

"These are also the same billionaires who funded Donald Trump's campaign and his second term specifically," Mamdani said. "And what we're seeing is that they see just as good of an investment, not in Washington, D.C., but also here in New York City in electing Donald Trump's puppet, Andrew Cuomo. They're spending more money than I would even tax them."

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams made his first appearance with Cuomo since endorsing him last week. Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the primary, insists he’s the only true Democrat in this race.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Independent New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo speaks during a campaign event at A. Philip Randolph Senior Citizen Center, on October 27, 2025 in New York City. Former Gov. Cuomo spoke with seniors as early Expand

"People think that because he's on the Democratic line, he's a Democrat," Cuomo said. "He's not a Democrat. He's a socialist who happens to be on the Democratic line."

Former New York Gov. David Paterson also appeared with Adams and Cuomo.

"David Paterson, do me a favor," Sliwa said. "You are the political kiss of death. Do not endorse me. Because if somehow you did, I would throw that endorsement right back at you."

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: New York mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa attends a Turning Point USA event as he campaigns outside of Baruch College on October 28, 2025, in New York City. Sliwa, a Republican, is trailing behind fellow candidates Andrew Cuo Expand

Who's winning the NYC mayor race? New poll released

A new poll from the Manhattan Institute, conducted between Oct. 22-26, has Mamdani up 15% points over Cuomo. Sliwa remains in third with 19%; 8% are undecided. The poll looked at 600 likely voters in New York City.

On Tuesday, the prediction market platform Polymarket posted that if Mamdani's chances "continues falling at the rate he has the past 24h, Cuomo would be the projected winner."

The prediction was joined by the results from a poll released earlier in the week, which suggested a late surge for Cuomo.

When is Election Day in NYC?

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – 6 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

Manhattan Institute: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 22-26, has Mamdani up 15% points over Cuomo. Sliwa remains in third with 19%; 8% are undecided.

Suffolk University: The The poll shows Mamdani’s lead over Cuomo shrinking to 10 points. The survey shows Mamdani leading Cuomo 44% to 34%.

Victory Insights: The The poll has Mamdani at an 18-point lead, while the latest Patriot Polling poll has him at an 11-point lead.

Gotham Polling and the city AARP: The The report found 44.6% of New Yorkers would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, compared to 40.7% saying they’d back Cuomo – with a margin of error of 4 points that puts Cuomo within striking distance.

Fox News: The The poll shows Mamdani with a 24-point lead among registered voters in New York City. He's at 52% support among likely voters, while Cuomo polls at 28% and Sliwa polls at 13%.

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at an 89% chance of winning. The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at an 89% chance of winning.

Kalshi: The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at an 87% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at an 87% chance of winning.

Where are the candidates on Wednesday?

Zohran Mamdani

10:30 a.m. – Mamdani receives endorsement from United Bodegas of America.

Noon – Mamdani goes on Substack Live with Robert Reich.

1:05 p.m. – Mamdani calls into Irie Jam Radio.

Andrew Cuomo

8:30 a.m. – Guest on "Mornings with Maria" on Fox Business.

1:30 p.m. – Rallying with the Italian-American Community in Staten Island.

3 p.m. – Meeting with members of the Staten Island Jewish Community.

5 p.m. – Meeting with members of the Brooklyn Jewish Community in Williamsburg.

Around 6:15 p.m. – Meeting voters at North Shore Towers.

Curtis Sliwa

9:30 a.m. – Subway press availability outside the South Ferry 1 train station entrance near the Manhattan side of the Staten Island Ferry.

11 a.m. Campaigning with Staten Island GOP Chairman Michael Tannousis at various sites, starting near PS 8.

12:30 p.m. – Inside Politics with Dana Bash on CNN, live.

1:05 p.m. – Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, live.

4 p.m. – Finnerty, Newsmax, Zoom, recorded.

5 p.m. Executive Perspective Finest Unfiltered, virtual, live

8 p.m. – Homeowners & Tenants Association Candidate Night at 2000 East Gun Hill Road.

How to track election results

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

At 33, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

