New NYC mayoral poll reveals where the candidates stand one week before Election Day

The Brief A new Suffolk University poll shows Zohran Mamdani’s lead over Andrew Cuomo shrinking to 10 points in the New York City mayoral race. Cuomo has gained support among Hispanic voters and independents, reversing major deficits from September. The poll comes after Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Cuomo, with one week remaining before the Nov. 4 election.



The New York City mayoral race has tightened sharply in the final week before Election Day, following Mayor Eric Adams’ endorsement of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a new Suffolk University poll.

Why you should care:

The new numbers come as early voting turnout surges across the five boroughs. According to the NYC Board of Elections, over 450,000 people had already voted as of Monday night.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, and Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, pose during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Madison Square Garden.

"There is one person in New York City whose voters could have an outsized impact on the outcome…" — David Paleologos, Director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center

Cuomo vs Mamdani polls

By the numbers:

The survey shows Mamdani, the Democratic and Working Families Party nominee, leading Cuomo 44% to 34%.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa placed third with 11%. The remaining four candidates listed on the ballot combined for 2%, while 7% of voters said they were undecided and 2% refused to answer.

In Sept., Mamdani led Cuomo by 20 points in the same poll.

"It’s Republican Curtis Sliwa, whose voters hold the 11% blocking Cuomo from winning the race. And when asked for their second choice, those voters preferred Cuomo over Mamdani 36%-2%." — David Paleologos, Director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center

Hispanic voters

Dig deeper:

The new results suggest a late surge for Cuomo, who has gained support among Hispanic voters and independents. Cuomo now leads among Hispanic voters by one point after trailing Mamdani by 30 points last month, and has turned an 18-point deficit among independents into a 10-point lead.

Curtis Sliwa, New York City mayoral candidate, prior to a mayoral debate in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

"There is one person in New York City whose voters could have an outsized impact on the outcome," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. "That person isn’t Mayor Eric Adams, Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Chuck Schumer, or any New York billionaire. It’s Republican Curtis Sliwa, whose voters hold the 11% blocking Cuomo from winning the race."

When asked for their second choice, Sliwa’s supporters preferred Cuomo over Mamdani by a margin of 36% to 2%.

Affordability crisis

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks at the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx mosque in New York on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The poll also found that 54% of respondents described life in New York City as somewhat or very unaffordable.

Other candidates on the ballot include independent Mayor Eric Adams, who recently endorsed Cuomo, Conservative Party nominee Irene Estrada, and independents Joseph Hernandez and Jim Walden.

Methodology :

The Suffolk University survey of 500 likely voters was conducted Oct. 23 to 26 through live telephone interviews in English and Spanish.

It is the first public poll in three months to show the race within 10 points, according to data posted on realclearpolitics.com.

