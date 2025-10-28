Polymarket says Mamdani's 'odds collapse' after new poll: Oct. 28 NYC election update

The Brief A poll released today is shedding new light on the New York City mayoral race. According to Polymarket, Andrew Cuomo would win the election if Zohran Mamdani's chances fall at the rate they have over the past 24 hours. Election Day in New York City is just 7 days away.



With Election Day in New York City just 7 days away, a newly released poll is showing a tightening race between Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

Early voting underway

By the numbers:

Here are the early voting numbers after day 3, according to the NYC Board of Elections:

Manhattan: 67,110.

Bronx: 19,096.

Brooklyn: 67,729.

Queens: 52,272.

Staten Island: 17,061.

The latest: New NYC predictions

Polymarket, a prediction market platform, posted earlier today that if Mamdani's chances continue to fall at the rate they have been over the past 24 hours, Cuomo would be the projected winner.

The prediction is joined by the results from a poll released yesterday, which suggest a late surge for Cuomo. The independent candidare now leads among Hispanic voters by one point after trailing Mamdani by 30 points last month, and has turned an 18-point deficit among independents into a 10-point lead. When asked for their second choice, Sliwa’s supporters preferred Cuomo over Mamdani by a margin of 36% to 2%.

What they're saying:

"There is one person in New York City whose voters could have an outsized impact on the outcome," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. "That person isn’t Mayor Eric Adams, Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Chuck Schumer, or any New York billionaire. It’s Republican Curtis Sliwa, whose voters hold the 11% blocking Cuomo from winning the race."

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – 7 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at an 88% chance of winning. The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at an 88% chance of winning.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at an 88% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at an 88% chance of winning.

Oddschecker: Mamdani is at Mamdani is at -3333 to win.

Where are the candidates today?

Zohran Mamdani

9 a.m. – Joins La Mega Radio 97.9 with State Sen. Gustavo Rivera.

Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press in the Manhattan borough of New York during early voting for the upcoming mayoral election, on October 27, 2025. The city's soaring cost of living, perhaps more than any other issue, h Expand

5 p.m. – Holds briefing for new media and content creators.

6 p.m. – Joins Canvass Launch in Hell’s Kitchen.

Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo has no public schedule.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Independent New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo speaks during a campaign event at A. Philip Randolph Senior Citizen Center, on October 27, 2025 in New York City. Former Gov. Cuomo spoke with seniors as early Expand

Curtis Sliwa

9 a.m. – Campaigning with Tramell Thompson at the 42nd Street Times Square Station.

Noon – Speaker at a Turning Point USA event honoring Charlie Kirk at Baruch College.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Curtis Sliwa visits Fox News Channel Studios at Fox News Channel Studios on October 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

3 p.m. – Visiting early voting poll sites with Councilman Robert Holden, District 30 City Council Candidate Alicia Vaichunas and Queens County GOP Chairman Tony Nunziato across Maspeth and Middle Village.

6 p.m. – Speaking at the North Shore Towers and Country Club, 272-40 Grand Central Parkway, Queens.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

At 33, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

