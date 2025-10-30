Oct. 30 NYC election update: Mamdani, Cuomo pick up endorsements as new polls released

The Brief A trio of recently released polls shows Zohran Mamdani leading in the New York City mayor's race. The polls come as Mamdani, along with Andrew Cuomo, picked up some new endorsements. Election Day in New York City is just 5 days away.



With Election Day in New York City just 5 days away, the mayoral race between Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa is heating up.

Early voting underway

By the numbers:

Here are the early voting numbers after day 5, according to the NYC Board of Elections:

Manhattan: 111,068

Bronx: 30,633

Brooklyn: 117,297

Queens: 85,548

Staten Island: 27,565

The latest: Where were the candidates on Wednesday?

The United Bodegas of America endorsed Mamdani on Wednesday despite expressing concerns over the summer that his plan to open city-run grocery stores could put bodegas out of business. Mamdani, however, said there’s room for both sorts of establishments in the city.

"Some of the highest points of revenue in a bodega have to do with cigarette sales, lottery sales," Mamdani said. "These are not the things that a city is interested in making it easier for New Yorkers to purchase. What we are speaking about are groceries at a very small scale that will be done alongside supporting these bodegas."

Meanwhile, Cuomo picked up some endorsements of his own, including former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg – who reiterated his support for the former governor – Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi of Long Island and Republican Hudson Valley Congressman Mike Lawler, who called Cuomo "the lesser of two evils." Cuomo again called on Sliwa to drop out.

"I don't believe he's a viable candidate, but I believe he serves as a spoiler and can make a difference that way," Cuomo said. "I think a vote for Curtis Sliwa is a vote for Zohran Mamdani."

"First, I'm not dropping out," Sliwa responded. "Number two, if a Mack truck hit me and I was turned into a speed bump out here, I'm still on the ballot."

Who's winning the NYC mayor race? New polls released

A newly-released Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill poll of likely voters shows Mamdani up 50% to 25% over Cuomo. Sliwa is at 21%, while 4% remain undecided.

A Marist Poll also released on Thursday, shows Mamdani getting 48%, Cuomo 32%, Sliwa 16% and 3% undecided.

The two polls follow a Quinnipiac survey on Wednesday that showed Mamdani up by 10 percentage points.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – 5 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 25-27, found Mamdani with a 25-point lead over Cuomo – 50% to 25% – with 21% support for Sliwa; 4% were undecided.

Marist Poll: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 24-28, shows Mamdani at 48%, Cuomo at 32%, Sliwa at 16% and 3% undecided.

Quinnipiac University: The The poll , released on Oct. 29, shows Mamdani with 46% support among likely voters, Cuomo with 33% support, and Sliwa with 15% support; 3% were undecided and 2% refused to respond.

Manhattan Institute: The The poll , conducted between Oct. 22-26, has Mamdani up 15% points over Cuomo. Sliwa remains in third with 19%; 8% are undecided.

Suffolk University: The The poll shows Mamdani’s lead over Cuomo shrinking to 10 points. The survey shows Mamdani leading Cuomo 44% to 34%.

Victory Insights: The The poll has Mamdani at an 18-point lead, while the latest Patriot Polling poll has him at an 11-point lead.

Gotham Polling and the city AARP: The The report found 44.6% of New Yorkers would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, compared to 40.7% saying they’d back Cuomo – with a margin of error of 4 points that puts Cuomo within striking distance.

Fox News: The The poll shows Mamdani with a 24-point lead among registered voters in New York City. He's at 52% support among likely voters, while Cuomo polls at 28% and Sliwa polls at 13%.

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at an 93% chance of winning. The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at an 93% chance of winning.

Kalshi: The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at an 91% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at an 91% chance of winning.

Where are the candidates on Thursday?

Zohran Mamdani

Noon – Attends "Paint and Pour" at Senior Center in Brooklyn.

6 p.m. – Launches a Canvass in Bed-Stuy.

Midnight – Holds a midnight press conference in Jackson Heights.

Andrew Cuomo

9:30 a.m. – Meeting with NYCHA leaders with New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

11:30 a.m – Making an announcement.

1:15 p.m. – Interviewed by ABC’s Lindsey Davis.

2 p.m. – A guest on "In Focus" with Cheryl Wills.

Curtis Sliwa

9:30 a.m. – Subway press availability, F Train 57th Street Station, 57th Street & 6th Avenue.

11 a.m. – Interview, Newsweek, The1600 podcast, virtual.

11:30 a.m. – Interview, Univision.

12:15 p.m. – Interview, Telemundo.

3 p.m. – Interview on early voting, NY1, in-studio.

6 p.m. – Interview, Bret Baier, FOX News, in-studio, live.

7:20 p.m. – Interview, LiveNow From FOX, virtual, live.

8:30 p.m. – Interview, My Expert Opinion (MEO) podcast.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

