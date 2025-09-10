More than half of NYC voters want next mayor to stand up to Trump

The Brief A new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University reveals Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani leads the pack with 45% of likely voters supporting him. Trailing by over 20 points is former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, with 23% support. The majority of voters want a mayor that isn't afraid to confront President Donald Trump.



A new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University not only explores potential outcomes for the New York City mayoral race, but also voters' thoughts on President Donald Trump.

Mamdani still in the lead, even in 3-way race

By the numbers:

According to this latest poll, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani leads the pack with 45% of likely voters supporting him.

Trailing by over 20 points is former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, with 23% support.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa boasts 15% of support from the polled voters, leaving New York City Mayor Eric Adams with 12%.

If Adams were to drop out of the race, Mamdani's lead would actually increase by one point, which would outpace Cuomo's seven point increase in the scenario.

Quinnipiac surveyed 967 New York City likely voters from September 4 to 8.

NYC voters on Trump, other issues

What they're saying:

Over two-thirds of city voters disapprove of how Trump is handling his job as president.

More than half of voters (56%) want a mayor that will do more to stand up to the president, specifically regarding immigration (60%). In contrast, 37% of voters polled would prefer the next mayor work with Trump.

The top issue for voters over 35 is crime, but voters from 18 to 34 years old break from that trend, instead saying that affordable housing is the most important issue.