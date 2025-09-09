This mayoral candidate dropped out but could still appear on the NYC ballot

The Brief Jim Walden has ended his campaign for New York City mayor but will remain on the ballot after the Board of Elections rejected his request to withdraw. Walden plans to file an emergency petition in State Supreme Court, arguing that forcing him to stay on the ballot creates voter confusion and undermines election integrity. The former independent candidate, once seen as a credible third-party alternative, struggled to gain traction in polls, drawing just 1 percent support before suspending his run.



One candidate in New York City’s mayoral race has dropped out, but his name will still appear on the ballot this fall.

Jim Walden, the former independent hopeful, said Tuesday he is planning to file an emergency petition in State Supreme Court to force election officials to remove him.

In executive session, the Board rejected his request without explanation and without citing any authority.

What they're saying:

His campaign underscored the frustration, saying the Board’s decision has left Walden in what they call "election purgatory."

Statement from Jim Walden:

"The Board of Elections rejected my request in executive session, without explanation and without citing any authority to deny it. This leaves me in election purgatory, with the Campaign Finance Board saying I am no longer a candidate but the Board of Elections saying the opposite. Forcing me to remain on the ballot against my will undermines my rights, creates voter confusion, and damages the integrity of this election. It also erodes confidence in the fairness of our elections. Tomorrow, I will file an emergency petition in court seeking immediate judicial relief to ensure my name is omitted, so that voters are not misled."

Why is Walden still on the ballot?

The Board of Elections’ refusal to grant Walden’s request is at the center of the controversy.

What we know:

According to The New York Times, election law experts say removing his name "may not be that easy."

Even if Walden withdraws, any request to do so could be blocked by the Board or contested in court. That leaves him, for now, in a position he calls "election purgatory," no longer running a campaign but still listed as a candidate.

In a call with aides, reported by The New York Times, Walden even floated the idea of declaring Connecticut as his residence to strengthen his case for removal. "I plan to take all reasonable and legal steps to try to avoid voter confusion by having my name removed from the ballot," he said. "I’m consulting with experts to make sure that I abide by all rules."

Who is Jim Walden?

A longtime New York City lawyer, Walden is best known for high-profile cases, including serving as special counsel to a task force created by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate state tax incentive programs. He has also represented NYCHA families exposed to toxic lead.

His candidacy began as an attempt to offer a credible third-party alternative to Mayor Eric Adams and other Democrats. He proved an effective fundraiser, pulling in more than $3 million in donations and matching funds and still holding $1.2 million in campaign cash. But in a crowded five-way general election, Walden never gained traction.

Polling confirmed the struggle: the most recent surveys put him at just 1 percent support.

Walden urges other candidates to drop out

Walden urged fellow candidates last week to consolidate around a single alternative to Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, whose democratic socialist platform they have all criticized.

But no one formally agreed to his plea.

Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, himself running on an independent ballot line, has only said he would "defer" to Mayor Adams if Adams were leading in the polls.

Now, even after breaking the news to his staff that he would end his campaign, Walden remains in the race on paper, at least until the courts decide otherwise.

What's on the ballot in NYC?

Early voting began Saturday in New York City.

While the mayor’s race has drawn the most headlines, New Yorkers will also be choosing leaders across the city and weighing in on several proposals this November.

Other offices up for election include:

City Comptroller

Public Advocate

Borough Presidents in all five boroughs

City Council members

In addition, voters will consider six proposals:

Amendment to Allow Olympic Sports Complex in Essex County on state forest preserve land

Fast Track Affordable Housing to accelerate construction across the city

Simplify Review of Modest Housing and Infrastructure Projects to ease development hurdles

Establish an Affordable Housing Appeals Board with council, borough, and citywide representation

Create a Digital City Map to modernize operations and increase transparency

Move Local Elections to Presidential Election Years to boost voter participation

Important dates

Last day to apply online or by mail for a mail ballot: Oct. 25, 2025

Last day to apply in person at your local board of elections office for a mail ballot: Nov. 3, 2025

Early voting period: Oct. 25, 2025 – Nov. 2, 2025

Election Day: Nov. 4, 2025