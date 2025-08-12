Mamdani holds nearly 20 point lead over Cuomo in NYC mayoral race

The Brief The Siena Research Institute's latest poll shows Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani leading the New York City mayoral race. New York City Democrats also prefer Mamdani to former governor Andrew Cuomo. Over two-thirds of New York City Republicans support Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.



The Siena Research Institute's latest poll shows Assemblymember and Democratic nominee for New York City's mayoral race Zohran Mamdani with nearly a 20-point lead over the current runner-up.

Mandani's 19-point lead over Cuomo

By the numbers:

Included in the latest poll are the four major candidates: Mamdani, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, current New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

The poll surveyed 317 registered voters in New York City and was conducted from August 4 to August 7.

Mamdani currently holds a domineering lead with 19 points over Cuomo. Among the 39% of registered New York City voters polled, 44% declared their support for Mamdani.

In comparison, 25% of those voters support Cuomo; the former governor's favorability rating also struggles to compete with the Democratic nominee's.

Cuomo's favorability rating holds at 37% for New York City voters, but plummets to 29% with statewide voters, "the worst ever favorability rating for Cuomo in a Siena poll."

Democratic socialist Mamdani's favorability rating with city voters sits at 46%. However, the assemblymember has a negative favorability rating with statewide voters, polling only at 28%.

How Adams and Sliwa stack up in comparison

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa is in third place with 12%, but the poll also notes that over two-thirds of New York City's Republicans are backing the nominee,

The city's mayor is sitting in dead last, with 7% of the polled voters giving him their support. 20% of New York City independent voters are backing Adams, but 30% are actually supporting Democratic nominee Mamdani.

New York City Democrats prefer Mamdani to Cuomo by 53% to 32%.

Previous polls

Dig deeper:

WICK, a market research company, shows Mamdani with 39% support from about 500 polled individuals in its poll. Cuomo comes in second with 21% of the vote, with Sliwa right behind with 18%. Adams comes in last place with 9% of the vote, leaving 13% currently undecided.

HarrisX, another market research company, has Mamdani leading the pack (26%) with Cuomo and Sliwa in close second (23%) and third (22%), followed by Adams (13%) in its poll.

Data for Progress, a left-wing think tank, conducted a survey of 756 voters which shows Mamdani in the lead (40%) followed by Cuomo (24%), Adams (15%) and Sliwa (14%).

Slingshot Strategies, a political consulting firm, has Mamdani ahead (35%) followed by Cuomo (25%), Sliwa (14%) and Adams (11%) in a poll of 1,036 registered NYC voters.

American Pulse, a market research company, surveyed 568 likely NYC voters – 35.2% would voter for Mamdani, followed by 29% for Cuomo, 16.1% for Sliwa and 13.8% for Adams.