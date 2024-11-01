What's on the ballot in NJ? Key races, dates ahead of Election Day 2024

Election Day 2024 is just days away.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in the Garden State.

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to maintain a razor-thin edge over former President Donald Trump nationally. Here's what recent polls are saying about New Jersey:

(Oct. 30) Rutgers-Eagleton: In the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, 55% of registered voters say they would vote, or have already voted, for Harris, while 35% say they would vote, or have already voted, for Trump. Six percent say they would not vote for either candidate or would vote for someone else, and 5% are unsure of their choice.

(Oct. 26) Cygnal : In Cygnal's survey of likely general election voters statewide, the presidential race stands at 52% for Harris and 40% for Trump. Four percent of voters choose a third-party candidate and 4% say they are undecided. Meanwhile, Trump is performing near his 2016 share (41.4%) and his 2020 share (41.4%), while Harris is underperforming Clinton’s ballot share in 2016 (55.5%) and Biden’s share in 2020 (57.3%).

New Jersey has gone Democrat in the last eight elections, after voting Republican in the previous six. Biden won the state over Trump by a margin of 57% to 41% in 2020.

The race to fill Bob Menendez’s U.S. Senate seat is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in the 2024 election.

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican challenger Curtis Bashaw are vying for the seat left vacant after Menendez’s resignation following his conviction on federal bribery charges.

Who is Andy Kim?

Andy Kim, a three-term congressman from southern New Jersey’s 3rd District, is looking to bring his Washington experience to the Senate. He’s made a name for himself through his work on healthcare reform, small business relief and environmental initiatives.

Who is Curtis Bashaw?

Curtis Bashaw, a first-time candidate and hotel developer from Cape May, represents the GOP’s hopes of flipping a New Jersey Senate seat for the first time in more than 50 years. A self-described moderate, Bashaw aims to win over independent voters and position himself as a fresh voice for change.

For more information on the race, click HERE.

The most closely watched House race in the Garden State is Rep. Thomas Kean, Jr. (R) vs. Susan Altman (D) in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.

Who is Tom Kean, Jr.?

Tom Kean Jr., now serving his first term in the House, comes from a Republican Garden State political dynasty: his father, Tom Kean, Sr., served as New Jersey governor in the 1980s, and his grandfather, Robert Kean, represented NJ-12 in Congress from 1939-1959.

Who is Susan Altman?

Sue Altman is a former leader of the state’s progressive Working Families Alliance. Now serving as the executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Alliance, she has dedicated years to fighting corruption and stopping the waste of taxpayer dollars in Trenton, challenging both parties to prioritize working families over partisan politics.

For more information, click HERE.

State ballot questions

There are no statewide ballot questions in New Jersey this year.

Click HERE for more information.

Registered voters in New Jersey DO NOT need to show ID to vote, unless their information cannot be verified.

Where can I vote?

Click HERE to find a place to vote in New Jersey.

Am I registered to vote NJ

New Jersey voters can check their voter registration status online with your name and date of birth.

What day is Election Day?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

270 to Win Election map

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

