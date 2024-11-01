Latest swing state polls show tight race between Harris, Trump

The Brief With four days to go, Harris remained just slightly ahead of Trump nationally, according to polling site 270toWin. Meanwhile, Trump maintained a slight edge over Harris in several swing state polls. All the polling is well within the margin of error.



As the U.S. presidential election nears, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remain neck-and-neck in the most recent polling.

Harris and Trump were set to host dueling rallies on Friday within seven miles of one another in a final push for votes in swing state Wisconsin’s largest city.

Milwaukee is home to the most Democratic votes in Wisconsin, but the conservative suburbs are where most Republicans live and a critical area for Trump as he tries to reclaim the state he narrowly won in 2016 but lost in 2020.

The dueling rallies, with Trump in downtown Milwaukee and Harris in a nearby suburb, may be the candidates’ last appearances in battleground Wisconsin before Election Day on Nov. 5.

Harris on Friday remained slightly ahead of Trump nationally, according to polling site 270toWin. An average of 20 polls showed Harris at 48.4% and Trump at 47.2%, giving Harris a 1.2% lead — which is well within the margin of error.

Harris vs Trump polls today

Meanwhile, Trump maintained an apparent lead over Harris in several swing states that will decide the outcome of the election.

Polls on Friday showed him with a slight edge in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, 270toWin reported. Harris was ahead on Friday in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Arizona polls

Trump maintained a 1.8% lead in Arizona, according to an average of 11 polls – the most recent as of Nov. 1, 270toWin said.

Georgia polls

An average of eight polls, the most recent on Oct. 31, shows Trump with a 1.9% lead in Georgia, according to 270toWin.

Michigan polls

Harris maintained a 1.6% lead in Michigan based on an average of 17 polls, the latest as of Nov. 1, 2024, according to 270toWin.

Nevada polls

Trump had a 0.2% lead in Nevada on Friday, based on an average of eight polls, the most recent on Nov. 1.

North Carolina polls

An average of 12 polls, the most recent on Oct. 31, shows Trump with a 1.1% lead in North Carolina, according to 270toWin.

Pennsylvania polls

Trump maintained a 0.6% lead in Pennsylvania on Friday, based on an average of 16 polls, the most recent on Nov. 1, according to 270toWin.

Wisconsin polls

Harris had a 0.7% lead on Friday in Wisconsin, based on an average of 11 polls, according to 270toWin.

