Who's winning the presidential race in NY, NJ, CT? Here's what polls say

Election Day 2024 is just under a week away.

PRESIDENTIAL POLLS: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT l SWING STATES

***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.

While Vice President Kamala Harris continues to maintain a razor-thin edge over former President Donald Trump nationally, what are polls saying about the Tri-State area?

Here's who's projected to win in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut between Trump and Harris, according to recent polls.

(Oct. 29) Cygnal: In Cygnal's survey of likely general election voters statewide, the presidential race stands at 57% for Harris and 39% for Trump. Four percent are undecided. Meanwhile, Trump is performing ahead of his 2016 share (37%) and his 2020 share (38%), while Harris is underperforming Clinton’s ballot share in 2016 (59%) and Biden’s share in 2020 (61%).

(Oct. 22) Siena College: In the latest Siena College Poll, 58% are for Harris, with 39% for Trump and 3% for other.

New York has voted Democrat in the last nine elections – six of those by a 20% margin – including in 2020, when President Joe Biden defeated Trump by 23%.

(Oct. 30) Rutgers-Eagleton: In the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, 55% of registered voters say they would vote, or have already voted, for Harris, while 35% say they would vote, or have already voted, for Trump. Six percent say they would not vote for either candidate or would vote for someone else, and 5% are unsure of their choice.

(Oct. 26) Cygnal: In Cygnal's survey of likely general election voters statewide, the presidential race stands at 52% for Harris and 40% for Trump. Four percent of voters choose a third-party candidate and 4% say they are undecided. Meanwhile, Trump is performing near his 2016 share (41.4%) and his 2020 share (41.4%), while Harris is underperforming Clinton’s ballot share in 2016 (55.5%) and Biden’s share in 2020 (57.3%).

New Jersey has gone Democrat in the last eight elections, after voting Republican in the previous six. Biden won the state over Trump by a margin of 57% to 41% in 2020.

(Sept. 23) MassINC: ln a CT Mirror Poll survey of 800 likely voters in Connecticut, 57% are for Harris, 41% for Trump and 2% for other.

Connecticut has gone Democrat for the last eight elections. In 2020, Biden defeated Donald Trump by 20%.

Who is ahead in the presidential polls?

Harris continues to maintain a razor-thin edge nationally, but polls show Trump appears to be gaining ground in key swing states.

Arizona polls

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a 2.2% lead in Arizona, a swing state with 11 electoral votes up for grabs.

Georgia polls

An average of six polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump up 2% in Georgia, a swing state with 16 electoral votes.

Michigan polls

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 30, shows Harris with a 1.6% lead in Michigan, a swing state with 15 electoral votes.

Nevada polls

An average of seven polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, show Trump with a .4% lead in Nevada, a swing state with six electoral votes.

North Carolina polls

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a 1.4% lead in North Carolina, a swing state with 16 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania polls

An average of eight polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a .5% lead in Pennsylvania, a swing state with 19 electoral votes. Harris was up in Pennsylvania a day earlier, showing just how close the race is in the Keystone State.

Wisconsin polls

An average of seven polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a .2% lead in Wisconsin. Harris had a .4% lead in the Wisconsin polls a day earlier.

270 to Win Election Map

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing on mobile.

How many days until Election Day?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6 days from Wednesday.

What time do polls open on Election Day?

Polls are open at 6 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

What time do polls open on Election Day?

Polls close at 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Election resources