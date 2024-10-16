2024 election update: Trump, Harris on Fox News; latest polls, maps | Oct. 16

With 20 days until Election Day, early voting is underway, and millions of ballots have already been cast in the race between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, among other key races.

Both candidates will appear on Fox News in an attempt to win over new constituents in this razor-thin election: Harris sits down for an interview airing at 6 p.m., while Trump holds a town hall for a women-only audience.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 20 days from today.

A man fills out a ballot at a voting booth on May 17, 2022 in Mt. Gilead, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Betting on Trump: Offshore bettors continue to drive up the probability that Trump will win the presidential race. This Wednesday, his probability on crypto-trading Offshore bettors continue to drive up the probability that Trump will win the presidential race. This Wednesday, his probability on crypto-trading Polymarket rose to 60%. PredictIt shows Trump's odds at 54 to 47. (Oct. 16)

Polls move in Trump's direction too : Trump appears to have an edge in two key swing states, Georgia and Arizona, : Trump appears to have an edge in two key swing states, Georgia and Arizona, according to an NPR analysis of polling averages at the time . Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina appear to be a toss-up, according to the analysis. (Oct. 16)

'Deadlocked': A new A new NBC News poll shows Trump and Harris are "deadlocked" in the race for president as Republicans are coming back to support Trump after last month's rough debate and Harris's popularity is declining following a summertime boost. Another poll by ABC News/Ipsos shows a tightening race - with Harris having 50% support to Trump’s 48% among likely voters. (Oct. 14)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee is campaigning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a vote-rich stretch of suburban Philadelphia where Democrats have held a narrow advantage in recent presidential elections. She will be accompanied by former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and other GOP officials who have rejected Trump.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a stop at Cred Cafe, a local Detroit small business owned by former NBA players Joe and Jamal Crawford, in Detroit, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee, along with his Fox News town hall, was scheduled to participate in a widely televised event, a town hall-style event on Univision, as part of his recently stepped-up outreach to Hispanic voters. The Univision event will be recorded in Miami and is scheduled to air at 10 p.m.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

This Election Day, Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito vies to retain his seat against Democratic challenger Laura Gillen in New York's fourth congressional district, a slice of Long Island with a majority of registered Democrats.

D’Esposito, a former NYPD detective, is framing Gillen as soft on crime and blaming Democratic immigration policies for the rise in migrant numbers, all while facing allegations that he hired his fiancée's daughter and his lover, placing them on his payroll.

Gillen, a former town supervisor, has countered these claims, pledging to support increased law enforcement and border security if elected.

Click here for our full profile of the NY-4 race.

