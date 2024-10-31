2024 election update: Trump in garbage truck, Harris response, today's polls | Oct. 31

With Election Day 2024 days away, former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remain in a tight presidential race, recent polls show.

Harris is working to clean up President Biden's remark that labeled Trump supporters as "garbage." Meanwhile, Trump is aiming to capitalize on the controversy by literally taking out the trash—throwing on a fluorescent vest and jumping into a garbage truck with his campaign logo in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 30: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump holds a press conference from inside trash hauler at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on October 30, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina and Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The recent stunt aims to capitalize on Biden’s words, rallying Trump’s base while attempting to attract undecided voters in battleground states. However, questions are mounting about Trump’s health after he appeared to stumble while reaching for the truck's door handle.

Both candidates are currently campaigning in Arizona today--a must-win state, where Trump leads Harris by 1.7% in an average of seven state polls, according to data from 270toWin on Oct. 27.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 5 days from today.

Voters cast their ballots in the voting booths at the early vote location at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina on October 16, 2020. (Credit: LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest swing state polls, which are crucial in determining the election's outcome, show Trump holding a narrow lead.

As of Tuesday, Trump was leading in four swing states, while Harris was ahead in three, based on an average of recent polling data.

‘Harris leads Trump’ : New CNN poll shows Vice President Harris with a 6-point lead over former President Trump in Wisconsin (Oct. 30)

Harris and Trump are tied at 49% with a margin of 3 percentage points in a poll from at 49% with a margin of 3 percentage points in a poll from Emerson College (Oct. 26)

Harris has a slight lead over Trump 51% to 47% among registered voters in a poll from over Trump 51% to 47% among registered voters in a poll from ABC News/Ipsos (Oct. 27)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will host a rally in Phoenix featuring musical guests Los Tigres del Norte, after which she will travel to Las Vegas to join Jennifer Lopez and Maná in efforts to engage undecided Latino voters.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30 - Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, United States on October 30, 2024. Expand

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will be in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale speaking at an event with Tucker Carlson. He will also make a stop in New Mexico, a state that has not elected a Republican to the White House since 2004.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 30: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump holds a press conference from inside trash hauler at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on October 30, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With l Expand

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is working to hold on to his seat in New York's 18th Congressional District as Republican challenger Alison Esposito seeks to unseat him.

This race is one of seven critical seats in New York that could influence the balance of power in Congress.

Click here for more on this story.

