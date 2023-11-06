How to find 2023 election results for NY, NJ, CT

article

Voters in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will decide on a variety of races and ballot questions in Tuesday's general election.

At stake are all 51 seats for the New York City Council, several races for New Jersey's senate and assembly, tumultuous mayoral contests in Connecticut and more.

Scroll down to see which races we're tracking. Check back here when polls close Tuesday for the full list of election results in real-time.

Poll closing times (Tuesday, Election Day):

NY: 9 p.m.

NJ: 8 p.m.

CT: 8 p.m.

New Jersey

New Jersey State Senate Election Results

New Jersey State Assembly Election Results

Connecticut

Local Connecticut Mayoral Election Results: New Haven, Bridgeport, Hartford, Derby

New York