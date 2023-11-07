It's an off-year general election, but for some voters in Connecticut, the political landscape is certainly off.

The people of Bridgeport, Connecticut, will cast their ballots for mayor knowing there’s a chance the results won’t actually settle the election. A judge last week tossed out the results of the Democratic mayoral primary and ordered a new one, citing "mishandled" absentee ballots.

Voters in the state's smallest city, Derby, will decide whether to return the incumbent Republican mayor to office, replace him with a Democrat, or give the office to a Republican charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Hartford, the state's capital city, voters will pick a new mayor after incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin chose not to seek a third term.

