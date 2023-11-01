Expand / Collapse search

Romaine and Calone go head to head in Suffolk County executive race

Suffolk County
Suffolk County executive candidates

FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg spoke with both Republican and Democratic candidates vying for the job.

SUFFOLK COUNTY - Democrat Dave Calone is running in hopes of bringing a different skillset to Suffolk County while Republican Ed Romaine is hoping that experience and leadership counts.

Both candidates are vying for the seat that’s been held by outgoing county executive and democrat Steve Bellone for the past 12 years.

"I’ve been working for the public for the last 38 years as an elected official, continuously reelected as legislator, county clerk, and town supervisor," Romaine said. 

Romaine is running on his record of public service in the County. If elected, he plans to address key issues including the County’s cyberattack as well as the budget. 

While Calone doesn’t have experience as an elected official, the former prosecutor and businessman believes his legal background will help lead the County. 

"If you want to keep the community safe, you elect a lifelong prosecutor, not someone who has been a lifelong politician," Calone said. 

If elected, Calone plans to tackle key issues including safety and housing. 

"It’s about making sure we have a Suffolk that works for my family and everyone's family," he said. 

Political analyst Larry Levy with Hofstra University says the race Comes at a time against extraordinary national issues that could affect local races. 

Political insiders say Romaine may be leading but believe it’s a race within reach for Calone. 

Early voting in Suffolk County is open through Sunday.