Indicted Rep. George Santos faces expulsion vote

A group of Republicans from New York is set to force a vote on whether to expel indicted Rep. George Santos from the House.

Santos, a fellow New York Republican, is facing federal prosecution on several charges and has pleaded not guilty. This includes making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to his campaign donors.

READ MORE: Santos blows kiss at protestors after pleading not guilty to new fraud charges in New York

Santos is also accused of lying to Congress about his wealth, falsely applying for unemployment benefits he didn't deserve, and scheming to use campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses like designer clothing. He denies any wrongdoing.

Santos has continued to represent his New York district in Congress since he was charged, rejecting calls for his resignation from several fellow New York Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, who represents a congressional district next to the one that elected Santos, introduced a resolution last week calling for Santos to be expelled from the House, saying he wasn't fit to serve his constituents. He was joined by four other New York Republicans, U.S. Reps. Nick LaLota, Michael Lawler, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams.

"I will not beg for my constitutional rights. I will let my colleagues make their decision without my interference," Santos tweeted Monday.

FOX 5 NY contributed to this report.