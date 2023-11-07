New York voters will decide on a variety of races and ballot questions in Tuesday's general election. Scroll down for live election results.

At stake are seats for the New York City Council and state Supreme Court as well as races for county executive posts across the state, including Suffolk County's seat. Voters will also decide two statewide ballot measures dealing with state debt limit requirements.

In the New York City Council District 9 race, criminal justice reform activist Yusef Salaam is running unopposed. Salaam was one of five men convicted and later exonerated in the "Central Park Jogger" rape case. Also on the ballot is the district attorney’s race in Queens.

Check back here when polls close at 9 p.m. for the election results.

