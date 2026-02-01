Strong winds, dangerous cold linger as nor’easter snow largely misses NYC area

The Brief The nor’easter is bringing heaviest snow to coastal New Jersey and parts of southern New England Sunday. New York City and much of the I-95 corridor are seeing limited snowfall as the storm remains offshore. Strong winds and bitter cold continue across the region, even where snow is minimal.



A nor’easter moving up the East Coast is impacting parts of New Jersey and Connecticut Sunday morning, but forecasters say New York City is largely avoiding significant snowfall as the storm’s core remains just offshore.

What we know:

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm’s track has kept the heaviest snow bands east of New York City, sparing much of the immediate metro area from major accumulation.

Forecasters say a sharp snowfall cutoff has developed, with heavier totals piling up closer to the coast while inland areas see far less snow.

Where snow is ongoing Sunday

As of Sunday morning, snow is falling or lingering across coastal New Jersey, particularly shore communities, with additional impacts in parts of coastal and eastern Connecticut.

In these areas, accumulating snow combined with strong winds is leading to hazardous travel conditions, including blowing snow and reduced visibility at times.

Where impacts are limited

In New York City, northeastern New Jersey and inland portions of Connecticut, snowfall has been lighter, with little accumulation or just a dusting to an inch or two reported in many locations.

Forecasters note these areas remain close to the storm’s cutoff zone, but the system’s current track continues to favor heavier snow farther east.

Wind and cold remain a concern

Even where snow is limited, strong winds and very cold air are affecting the entire region Sunday. Gusty winds near the coast are contributing to blowing snow, while inland areas are dealing with dangerously low wind chills.

Wind chills Sunday morning are in the single digits and teens, making it feel significantly colder and increasing the risk of icy spots on untreated roads and sidewalks.

In this scenario, the coastal low tracks east into the Atlantic Ocean away from the East Coast, producing the heaviest snow mostly offshore. This outcome would provide a glancing blow of snow along the coast with minimal impacts inland.

What to expect through the rest of Sunday

Snow will gradually taper as the storm moves farther offshore. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will linger through the day and into the evening.

Travel conditions may remain hazardous in coastal New Jersey and parts of Connecticut, while inland areas should see fewer snow-related impacts but continued cold and wind.

Why you should care:

Even though New York City avoided significant snowfall, nearby coastal communities are dealing with winter storm conditions, and strong winds and extreme cold pose safety risks across the entire region.

Residents are urged to continue using caution, especially when traveling or spending time outdoors.

What's next:

Forecasters say cold conditions will continue into the start of the workweek. Winds should gradually ease, but lingering snow and ice may persist where accumulation occurred.