Severe storms possible in NYC area Thursday

Strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday evening in the NYC region with strong wind gusts and a slight chance of tornadoes.

The worst of the storms are expected to hit the area from around 6 p.m. until around 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service warns that there could be strong thunderstorms and localized wind gusts of up to 60 mph. The chance of tornadoes was not large and they would be most likely west of New York City.

Severe storm threat on Thursday, March 31, 2022.(FOX Weather)

NYC Storm Timing

The storms will start moving from the west to the east at around 4 p.m. The storms should be out of the New York City area by around midnight.

There is a chance of scattered showers starting as early as late Thursday morning.

