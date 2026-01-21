NYC cold snap reduces range for electric cars and drains device batteries

The Brief Cold weather is draining EV and device batteries faster, reducing driving range and battery life. Preheat EVs while charging and rely on heated seats to conserve battery. Keep devices warm, use low-power mode, and charge batteries indoors.



Drivers and tech users are noticing their electric car and device batteries draining faster as temperatures drop, according to experts interviewed by FOX 5 NY’s Antwan Lewis.

Cold weather reduces battery range in electric vehicles

What we know:

Cold weather can cut the range of electric vehicles by double-digit percentages, according to AAA. Using the car’s heater to warm up the cabin also drains the battery more quickly, making it important for drivers to plan ahead.

AAA recommends turning on heated seats and the cabin heater while the vehicle is still charging so it’s warm before you start driving. This helps reduce battery drain on the road.

What you can do:

Cold weather can also affect your mobile phone's battery life.

"It’s best to try to keep your phone in an inside pocket or close to your body heat, right? So that’s going to help a little bit in terms of normalizing the temperature. It’s also good if you’re going to be out because, no matter what you do, the cold is going to zap that battery," tech expert Mark Spoonhour told Lewis.

Spoonhour also suggested using low power mode on devices to help preserve battery life.

Battery-powered home devices like doorbell cameras are also affected by these low temperatures, according to Spoonhour. He recommended bringing these devices inside to charge or swapping out battery packs if possible.

In addition to keeping devices close to your body, experts say checking battery levels regularly and charging indoors when possible can help avoid sudden shutdowns.