Storm could bring up to 11 inches of snow to NY, NJ: Snowfall amounts, advisories, alerts

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of New York City, New Jersey and Long Island as a quick-moving but powerful system sweeps through the Northeast Friday into early Saturday. New Jersey and parts of New York are under states of emergency due to the storm.



An incoming snowstorm could bring up to 12 inches across parts of the Tri-State Area, bringing hazardous travel conditions and bitter cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of New York City, New Jersey and Long Island as a quick-moving but powerful system sweeps through the Northeast Friday into early Saturday.

"I can't even remember the last time that we had a snow storm that brought us up to a half a foot maybe even more," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said Friday.

Local perspective:

NWS says the highest impacts will be felt across southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and portions of southern Connecticut, including New York City and Long Island.

Winter storm warnings cover areas expected to see the heaviest snowfall, while advisories extend into parts of Connecticut and nearby counties where lighter but still disruptive accumulations are likely.

Snow is already falling in certain areas of the Tri-State, with the heaviest precipitation falling overnight into early Saturday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday, while a winter weather advisory runs from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for surrounding areas.

The Friday evening commute will be especially difficult as snowfall intensifies.

By the numbers:

Most of New Jersey and Long Island will most likely see 5 to 9 inches of snowfall, with the potential for 11 inches.

Other areas of New York closer to the lower Hudson Valley, including New York City, will see 7 to 11 inches of snow, with the potential for 12 inches.

'Most significant snow in years'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: People walking through Times Square during a snow storm at night on February 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Why you should care:

This system could mark one of the most significant snowfalls New York City has seen in years. It has been more than 1,400 days since the city recorded over 6 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Officials are urging residents to prepare for dangerous travel conditions.

What they're saying:

The governor of New York and acting governor of New Jersey have declared states of emergency pertaining to the incoming storm.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a presser warning the city to be cautious tonight.

