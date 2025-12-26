Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sussex County, Morris County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Somerset County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Bronx County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southwest Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Northern Westchester County, Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Western Union County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County

NJ acting governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm

By
Published  December 26, 2025 2:22pm EST
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey's acting governor has declared a state of emergency in response to the incoming severe winter storm.

NJ state of emergency

What we know:

Acting Governor Tahesha Way has declared a state of emergency effective at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 26, due to an incoming severe winter storm.

Parts of New Jersey are expected to reach 5 to 8 inches of snow today, 

"Starting this afternoon, we will experience a severe winter storm bringing dangerous outdoor conditions to our state," the acting governor said in a statement. "We are urging travelers to avoid travel during the storm and allow crews to tend to the roads."

New Jerseyans should visit the state's official website for any and all important weather updates.

The Source: This article includes information from an Executive Order issued by New Jersey's acting governor.

