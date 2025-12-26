NJ acting governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey's acting governor has declared a state of emergency in response to the incoming severe winter storm.
NJ state of emergency
What we know:
Acting Governor Tahesha Way has declared a state of emergency effective at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 26, due to an incoming severe winter storm.
Parts of New Jersey are expected to reach 5 to 8 inches of snow today,
"Starting this afternoon, we will experience a severe winter storm bringing dangerous outdoor conditions to our state," the acting governor said in a statement. "We are urging travelers to avoid travel during the storm and allow crews to tend to the roads."
New Jerseyans should visit the state's official website for any and all important weather updates.
The Source: This article includes information from an Executive Order issued by New Jersey's acting governor.