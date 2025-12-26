Snow storm expected to dump up to 9 inches across NJ, NY, LI: See forecast timeline, totals

The Brief A post-Christmas snowstorm is expected to bring up to 9 inches of snow across parts of New York City, New Jersey and Long Island, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect through Saturday afternoon. Snow begins Friday evening, intensifies overnight and could make travel very difficult, especially during the Friday evening commute, with slippery roads and possible sleet or freezing rain early Saturday. Forecasters say this could be one of the most impactful snowfalls NYC has seen in years, prompting city officials to urge residents to prepare for hazardous travel and bitter cold temperatures this weekend.



A post-Christmas snowstorm is expected to dump up to 9 inches across parts of the Tri-State Area, bringing hazardous travel conditions and bitter cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of New York City, New Jersey and Long Island as a quick-moving but powerful system sweeps through the Northeast Friday into early Saturday.

NWS Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9 inches. Expand

"I can't even remember the last time that we had a snow storm that brought us up to a half a foot maybe even more," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said Friday.

Local perspective:

NWS says the highest impacts will be felt across southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and portions of southern Connecticut, including New York City and Long Island.

Winter storm warnings cover areas expected to see the heaviest snowfall, while advisories extend into parts of Connecticut and nearby counties where lighter but still disruptive accumulations are likely.

Snow is expected to begin late Friday afternoon and evening, with the heaviest precipitation falling overnight into early Saturday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday, while a winter weather advisory runs from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for surrounding areas.

The Friday evening commute is expected to be especially difficult as snowfall intensifies.

By the numbers:

According to the National Weather Service, 5 to 9 inches of snow are possible in areas under winter storm warnings, with 3 to 5 inches expected in advisory zones.

The FOX Forecast Center is calling for a widespread 3 to 5 inches of snow from central New Jersey through New York City into southern Connecticut, with locally higher amounts of 5 to 8 inches or more possible across New York City, northern New Jersey and western Long Island.

Ice storm warning

Forecasters say early Saturday morning could also bring a brief mix of sleet or freezing rain as warmer air pushes north and collides with cold air spilling south from Canada, particularly between Philadelphia and New York City.

'Most significant snow in years'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: People walking through Times Square during a snow storm at night on February 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Why you should care:

This system could mark one of the most significant snowfalls New York City has seen in years. It has been more than 1,400 days since the city recorded over 6 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Officials are urging residents to prepare for dangerous travel conditions.

What they're saying:

"As New Yorkers continue to celebrate the holidays and prepare to celebrate the new year, they should also prepare for hazardous travel conditions Friday into Saturday," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, adding that city agencies are coordinating and monitoring conditions closely.

Drivers are advised to slow down, allow extra travel time and check local transportation alerts for the latest road conditions as the storm moves through.

