Hochul declares state of emergency for NY counties affected by winter storm

The Brief New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the New York counties impacted by the incoming winter storm. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of New York City, New Jersey and Long Island. New Jersey's acting governor has also declared a state of emergency over the storm.



What we know:

A post-Christmas snow storm is expected to dump up to 9 inches across parts of the Tri-State Area, bringing hazardous travel conditions and bitter cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

