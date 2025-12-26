Hochul declares state of emergency for NY counties affected by winter storm

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sussex County, Morris County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Somerset County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Bronx County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southwest Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Northern Westchester County, Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Western Union County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County

Published  December 26, 2025 4:47pm EST
The Brief

    • New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the New York counties impacted by the incoming winter storm.
    • The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of New York City, New Jersey and Long Island.
    • New Jersey's acting governor has also declared a state of emergency over the storm.

NY, NJ state of emergency

What we know:

