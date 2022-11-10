Tracking Nicole for NY and NJ impacts

The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole as it heads north after hitting Florida.

The storm is expected to move towards the mid-Atlantic region on Friday. The air mass across the area will be warm and humid and thunderstorms could develop across the region.

It is also possible that a few of the thunderstorms could contain damaging winds and possibly a tornado.

What is the timing for the storm?

Rain is expected Friday and Friday night across New Jersey and New York.

Strong wind gusts are likely Friday afternoon through Friday night across the region.

Some areas could see heavy rains and flooding is possible.

The amount of rain varies and looks to be highest in inland and northern areas of the region. The Jersey shore can expect up to 1 inch of rain. Morristown and Wantage could see up to 1.5 inches.

Mount Pocono in Pennsylvania could see 3 inches of rain from the storm.

Wind gusts are expected to be strongest at the shore with places like Cape May and Atlantic City in southern New Jersey seeing gusts above 40 miles per hour. Trenton could get gusts up to 37 miles per hour.

Will NY be affected by Nicole?

The main impacts of the storm for New York City and Long Island are late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

New York City could get about 1 inch of rain from the storm with locally higher amounts. The main threat is urban and poor drainage flooding with a possible flash flood threat.

Weather officials warn that flooding could be locally higher due to leaf-clogged drains.

South to southwest wind gusts of 35-45 mph are likely along the coast of NYC and Long Island. Gusts of 45-55 mph are possible across eastern Long Island.

Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible Friday night in NYC and Long Island with damaging winds and a brief tornado possible.

The National Weather Service warns that there will be rough marine conditions in the region from the storm from late Friday into Saturday morning in the waters off of New York.