Dangerous cold grips New York, New Jersey and Connecticut this weekend as snow threat fades

The Brief Dangerous cold and wind chills will persist across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut through the weekend. Wind chills could drop to as low as minus 15 degrees in parts of the region, prompting cold weather advisories. A coastal storm is expected to stay mostly offshore, with only limited snow chances late Saturday night into Sunday.



Frigid air remains locked in across the tri-state area heading into the weekend, bringing dangerous wind chills and bitter temperatures — while the threat of accumulating snow continues to fade.

What we know:

The National Weather Service says temperatures across New York City, northern New Jersey and Long Island hovered around 10 degrees Friday morning, with single-digit temperatures expected again late Friday night. Wind chills in those areas are forecast to range from minus 5 to minus 10 degrees.

Colder conditions are expected inland. Parts of interior New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut saw single-digit temperatures early Friday, with wind chills dropping between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees. Similar conditions are forecast again late Friday night and early Saturday.

FIND THE LATEST NY WINTER WEATHER FORECAST HERE

Cold weather advisories remain in effect through 10 a.m. Friday and will resume again from midnight through 10 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters say additional advisories are possible Saturday night as the cold persists.

The NWS warns frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 15 to 30 minutes in these conditions. Officials also caution that poorly insulated pipes along exterior walls could freeze and burst.

New York, Chicago, and Boston are all waking up to wind chill temperatures near 0°F this morning. (FOX Weather)

Snow outlook for the weekend

Forecasters say the chance of accumulating snow continues to diminish as a strong coastal storm tracks farther offshore.

The best chance for snow appears late Saturday night into Sunday, mainly for eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut. Even there, snowfall totals are expected to remain under an inch, with most of the region seeing little to no accumulation.

The National Weather Service notes that a slight shift in the storm’s track could still bring minor changes, but any snowfall is expected to stay below advisory levels.

Wind and coastal impacts

While snow impacts look limited, wind could become an issue Sunday, especially near the coast. North winds of 15 to 25 mph are forecast, with gusts potentially reaching 35 to 45 mph.

Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tide Sunday and Sunday night, particularly along vulnerable shorelines. A gale watch is also in effect for coastal waters from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

What's next:

Forecasters say the cold pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, with conditions remaining hazardous for anyone spending extended time outdoors. The National Weather Service is expected to issue updated briefings later Friday as the coastal system moves farther offshore.