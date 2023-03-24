FOX 5 NY explores the black women's health crisis and the fight to seek equitable health treatment for black women. Black women makes up 21 million American citizens, but a 300-year legacy of black women's health issues being ignored or unrecognized has led to black women having to give up on dreams of having a family, or, in some cases, losing their lives due to medical issues. FOX 5 NY takes a look at three different womens' stories, from the struggle simply to have children, a lack of black sperm donors, maternal mortality among black women and black women who choose not to have children.

