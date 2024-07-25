Mount Sinai Beth Israel says it's one step closer to closing for good

Mount Sinai is one step closer to closing Beth Israel Hospital on East 16th Street in New York City.

The hospital has been the site of protests and the center of major pushback and a legal battle.

A spokesperson for Mount Sinai said the New York State Department of Health will give conditional approval of its closure plan in a statement on Thursday.

They also announced the newly expanded urgent care center two blocks away on 14th Street as a result of discussions with lawmakers.

State Assemblymember Harvey Epstein is one of several people behind the fight to save Beth Israel.

"In the meantime, we want to sincerely thank the large group of local elected officials with whom we have been meeting and engaging regularly to develop ways to ensure continued access to high-quality care for the downtown community," Mount Sinai says.

Mount Sinai Beth Israel closing

Earlier this month, Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Gramercy Park planned to close its doors.

One woman who spoke with FOX 5 NY said she was worried about what would happen once her neighborhood hospital closes.

"I raised my son here," she said. "I always brought him here, and I have been here many times, especially in the last couple of years for myself."

Beth Israel is located at 1st and E 16th St., with no major hospitals below E 16th St. The closest major hospital, Bellevue, is in Kips Bay – about a mile away.

Mount Sinai also said they have asked the state court for an expedited review of the legal case brought by the Community Coalition to Save Beth Israel Hospital and the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary seeking to compel the hospital to remain open.

"We hope to have a favorable resolution of this matter soon."

Mount Sinai Urgent Care

The group says the new urgent care center will accept all forms of health insurance coverage, including Medicaid and Medicare, and will be open 24/7.

"In addition, we have agreed to support the FDNY by operating an additional ambulance downtown, and we continue to work with and support other area hospitals, including NYCH&H and Bellevue, to help ensure coordination and continuity of care once we close."

"For now, the 16th Street Hospital of MSBI will remain open and accepting patients. We will provide more detailed information and updates as we continue to work closely with DOH and to present our position to the court," MSBI says.

Even though the hospital has said it's committed to the closure, many are still hoping something will change.