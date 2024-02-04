Models push for reform ahead of New York Fashion Week

Ahead of Fashion Week, and during Black History Month, models are bringing attention to the abuses and predatory behavior they say is running rampant in the fashion industry.

On top of that, models now face the new threat of artificial intelligence.

Next Friday kicks off New York Fashion Week, where models wear top designers and strut down runways exuding beauty and stylish sophistication.

"But it's often not so glamorous for the faces of the industry, the models and content creators," said Sara Ziff, the founder and executive director of the Model Alliance.

Advocacy group Model Alliance says under the hot spotlights of Fashion Week, there will be models who work long hours for little to no wages, without basic protections from predatory agencies, clients, and photographers.

"I know for a fact it was an agency that sent me on that Cosby audition." — Supermodel, Beverly Johnson

Johnson stood with a handful of models Sunday, rallying behind the Fashion Workers Act, a bill introduced by New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, that would force management to be licensed and regulated and create basic labor protections for the industry's creative workforce.

"Some models actually have to pay their management companies to work for them, which is completely unacceptable," Hoylman-Sigal said. "That's a loophole in our law that has existed for decades. Other states like California have closed it. New York should close it too."

The group says the law would also help models with more melanin in their skin like Lily Lightbourn. Models who look like her have always faced discrimination, tokenism, whitewashing, and colorism. But now, AI is being used to replace black and brown faces, and these models say they would risk losing the job if they spoke out.

"And agencies can make it seem like it's a privilege for you to be here," Lightbourn said. "So if you're on the board, you made it here out of thousands of other black models, so you should be grateful."

The Model Alliance is confident that the Fashion Workers Act will pass this session. The bill passed the state senate last year, they just need to assembly to do the same and get it to the floor of both houses.