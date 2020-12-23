Andrew Yang tests positive for coronavirus
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Andrew Yang calls for universal basic income in New York City
Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has officially started his run to succeed Bill de Blasio as Mayor of New York City.
Andrew Yang files paperwork for NYC mayoral run
Yang became popular during the Democratic presidential primaries based on his call to give every American a universal basic income of $1,000 a month.