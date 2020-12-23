Andrew Yang files paperwork for NYC mayoral run

article

Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York City, the city's Campaign Finance Board confirmed on Wednesday.

Yang, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, became hugely popular during the Democratic presidential primaries based on his call for a "Freedom Dividend," which would give every American a universal basic income of $1,000 a month.

A recent survey showed Yang with a single-point lead over Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams among likely Democratic primary voters, and Yang has been reportedly considering joining the race to become Mayor of New York City.

Yang would join a crowded field, including Adams, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, CitiBank head Ray McGuire, former Obama cabinet official Shaun Donovan, civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, former city sanitation head Kathryn Garcia, and Lore Sutton, the Mayor's former Veterans Affairs Commissioner.

Former Congressman Max Rose has also indicated that he will soon be tossing his hat into the ring as well.

