Crowded field, wide-open race for NYC Mayor

The race for Mayor of New York City is getting even more crowded, as more high-profile names say they are considering throwing their hat into the ring.

Both former Congressman Max Rose and former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang have indicated that they will soon jump into the race, swelling the ranks of candidates in a race most observers already consider to be wide-open.

Most who follow city politics put City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at the top of the list, followed by former CitiBank head Ray McGuire, former Obama cabinet official Shaun Donovan and civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley.

There is also former city sanitation head Kathryn Garcia, who just made her run official, and also Lore Sutton, the Mayor's former Veterans Affairs Commissioner.