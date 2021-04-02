NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang drops 'Yang Gang' rap

article

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang dropped a new campaign video in the form of a rap song by hip hop artist MC Jin.

In the three-minute video, Yang, 46, is seen elbow-bumping people around New York landmarks. MC Jin raps its "dope" to be an Asian candidate.

"Yang for New York, Yang for New York, representing Yang Gang for New York. Yang for New York, Yang for New York, we're going to do the right thing for New York."

The rap also mentions Yang's failed presidential bid: "He made the most sense during the race. Probably why they cut his mic off at the debates."

On Friday, the apparent mayoral frontrunner's campaign announced he had been hospitalized for treatment of what "appears to be a kidney stone."

He received the diagnosis after going to the hospital with pain in his abdomen. His events scheduled for Friday had been canceled.

Earlier this year, Yang announced he wanted to make New York City a "hub" for digital currencies such as Bitcoin if he is elected mayor.

"As mayor of NYC - the world's financial capital - I would invest in making the city a hub for BTC and other Cryptocurrencies."