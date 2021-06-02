Gloves come off as Adams, Yang exchange barbs ahead of mayoral debate

With the first in-person debate in the Democratic race for New York City mayor scheduled for Wednesday night, Eric Adams and Andrew Yang got a head start attacking each other. "Why is he still in this race?" Adams asked, referring to Yang, at a news conference. He went on to call Yang a "joke."

Asked to respond later, Yang obliged. "Think about all of the favors that Eric had to trade to get to this point, climbing the ladder over this last number of years, scheming about his run, thinking, 'Oh, this is going to be my big chance.' Eric, your moment has passed."

Polls have Adams and Yang at the top of the Democratic field. But former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia has been gaining.

Eight candidates will take the stage for tonight's debate. Early voting begins on June 12. The primary is on June 22.

Advertisement