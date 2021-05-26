K-pop musical coming to Broadway
A K-pop musical is headed to Broadway starring Luna.
Snoop Dogg says a BTS collaboration is coming
Snoop Dogg is apparently going to collaborate with BTS.
2021 CD sales actually rose for first time in years
CD sales saw a year to year increase in sales last year for the first time in nearly two decades.
BTS fans mock McDonald's on Twitter over #BTSMeal fail
Many K-Pop fans on Twitter complained that their McDonald's location either didn't have the BTS Meals at all or sold them the meals but without the correct BTS-labeled bags or containers.