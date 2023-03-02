Jimin of BTS is the newest Global House Ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

article

On Thursday Tiffany & Co. named Jimin of BTS its newest global House ambassador.

Jimin is known for his unique style and worldwide influence.

Both Jimin and the pop group BTS are celebrated around the world for their sound, style and stage presence.

"It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry," — Jimin, BTS.

Jimin most recently announced the release of his first studio album, FACE, and says he's focused on his life as a solo artist.

Earlier this year, Jimin was also named a global ambassador for Dior.

Jimin will showcase his approach to jewelry styling as he wears Tiffany & Co. designs in upcoming campaigns.

"We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest House ambassador. He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co." — Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communications

Jimin joins BLACKPINK’s Rosé as the only two K-pop artists signed to be signed with Tiffany & Co.

The campaigns are set to release later this year.