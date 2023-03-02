Jimin of BTS is the newest Global House Ambassador for Tiffany & Co.
New York - On Thursday Tiffany & Co. named Jimin of BTS its newest global House ambassador.
Jimin is known for his unique style and worldwide influence.
Both Jimin and the pop group BTS are celebrated around the world for their sound, style and stage presence.
Jimin most recently announced the release of his first studio album, FACE, and says he's focused on his life as a solo artist.
Earlier this year, Jimin was also named a global ambassador for Dior.
Jimin will showcase his approach to jewelry styling as he wears Tiffany & Co. designs in upcoming campaigns.
Jimin joins BLACKPINK’s Rosé as the only two K-pop artists signed to be signed with Tiffany & Co.
The campaigns are set to release later this year.