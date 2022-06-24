Tashanea Whitlow is the cohost of Good Day Wakeup weekdays from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

She is a former national dayside anchor for the Black News Channel (BNC), where the Boston native worked for nearly two years.

The dedicated journalist is a former general assignment reporter for CBS Boston, a station she grew up watching. While there, she distinguished herself as a critical part of the news team, earning the station several exclusives.

Her professional TV career started in western Massachusetts at WWLP - 22News, where she anchored weekend mornings. A career highlight, flying with the iconic Geico Skytypers, in their World War II-era planes, while holding a camera.

Tashanea has covered such events as: the riots after the death of George Floyd, the Coronavirus pandemic, and its impact on Black and Brown communities. She has interviewed everyone from Rick Ross to Dr. Fauci. Tashanea's commanding presence and relatable tone make her interviews memorable and her subjects comfortable.

A sought-after speaker, Tashanea was the announcer for the 123rd Boston Marathon, where she had the honor of motivating thousands of world-class runners as they stepped off the start line.

Tashanea earned her bachelor's degree from Emerson College in Boston. While there, she covered the 87th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, where she interviewed Oscar winner James Lucas about the short film "The Phone Call." She is a board member of Roxbury Community College's Broadcast Media Technology program, a school she attended, where she helps implement new initiatives to reach students of color.

She enjoys ballroom dancing, traveling, and working out during her off time. She looks forward to learning and uncovering hidden gems within the city with the help of FOX 5 viewers.