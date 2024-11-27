First Rockette with visible disability set to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Radio City Rockettes have dazzled Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade crowds since 1957. Sydney Mesher, born without her left hand, is making history as their first dancer in 91 years with a visible disability, boldly living her dreams.

"I was born without my left hand, and I am the only one in the line who had a disability at the time. And I am very grateful to be standing here and to show that performers of all different backgrounds can be represented as Radio City Rockettes."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Rockette Sydney Mesher, Ginna Claire Mason and Rockette JoJo Carmichael and Rockettes members attend Hallmark Media's star-studded kickoff of 'Countdown To Christmas' with a special screening of "A Holiday Spect Expand

The 27-year-old is reshaping the perception of the word disability.

"I really want to help pave the way to have a new representation for dancers, for media, for all the things just so that people can see that disabilities are nothing to pity. Having a disability is power."

Dance has always been her outlet. She told Fox 5 that her parents jokingly say she "Came out of the womb dancing," adding, "It's very natural to me."

Growing up with a disability, kids can be cruel.

"I experienced bullying, but I experienced that for other things other than my hand, I would say, and I think I know all of those things that I experienced made me stronger. They made me know myself better. I had to get some thick skin. And I am grateful to be here, and I wouldn't be here now if I didn't go through those experiences."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: The Radio City Rockettes rehearse during day 1 of the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

She commands the stage with such grace that her disability goes unnoticed.

"I've just worked hard my entire life so that I could be comfortable and confident in my training so that when I am on stage performing that no matter what people notice, if it's my hair color or if it's my hand, they're impressed with what I'm doing with my body."

It takes confidence, drive, and speed to be a famous Radio City Rockette. The fastest change is 78 seconds. Sydney says The Radio City Team has been very accommodating.

"The Radio City team has made sure that I feel very comfortable from prop modifications to costume alterations specifically regarding my shoes.

TODAY -- Pictured: The Radio City Rockettes on Monday, November 5, 2024 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Her shoes have a rig that allows the buckle to stay intact, making it easy for her to get in and out of them quickly. Even her gloves, which she wears for multiple numbers throughout the show, are modified.

"The glove for my left hand is essentially similar to a sock. It's just like a long, tight glove."

Equipped with grip, so like the other ladies, she can pick up her block in the "Rag Dolls" –number, with ease.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: The Radio City Rockettes rehearse during talent and large group rehearsals for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Expand

Growing up, Sydney's parents surrounded her with people who had disabilities, showing her that anything is possible. Now, she's paying it forward in the fifth season as a Rockette.

"It's truly one of the most humbling things I could ever do is help people find their own confidence and find their assurance…It makes me stronger."