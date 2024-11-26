What's new, what's returning to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that kicks off the holiday season.

JUMP TO WHAT'S RETURNING | NEW BALLOONS | NEW FLOATS | PERFORMERS/SPECIAL GUESTS | INFLATION

The parade is held yearly in New York City, with a 2.5-mile route, starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West and ending at Macy's Herald Square.

It features enormous character balloons, marching bands, the casts of Broadway musicals, and celebrity performers.

Featured article

Originally known as the Macy’s Christmas Parade, it was started in 1924 and included live animals. The parade’s first giant balloons debuted in 1927.

The parade was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 due to World War II. During that time, materials that would have been used in the celebration, including rubber, were dedicated to war efforts.

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will occur in 2026.

A Felix the Cat balloon, followed by Terrible Turk and Willie Red Bird balloons are led down Broadway during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 24th November 1932. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

This year, the parade is expected to be larger than ever. The parade will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups.

Macy's said millions of spectators are expected to be at this year's parade, plus 30 million people watching the live broadcast.

A view of the Snoopy balloon at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Beagle scout Snoopy and Woodstock are making their Macy's Day Parade return. According to Macy's, Snoopy is the longest-running character balloon and is a parade tradition. This is the ninth balloon version of Snoopy that has been in the parade.

The Snoopy balloon in the parade this year is designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beagle Scouts, Macy's said.

Other balloons returning this year include Bluey, Greg Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Elf on the Shelf, Po from Kung Fu Panda, and Marshall from PAW Patrol, just to name a few.

Handlers steer the Ronald McDonald balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

What's returning?

Also returning the world's most famous clown, Ronald McDonald! Ronald McDonald made his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut in 1987. This is the fifth balloon version of Ronald that has been in the parade.

Tom Turkey by Macy's appears during 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Tom Turkey, the longest running title float in the Parade, is also the only self-propelled float. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Expand

Also, making his annual parade return is Tom the Turkey! Macy's said Tom is the second most popular float after Santa's sleigh.

Tom the Turkey float is the longest running title float in the parade, and is also the only self-propelled float, Macy's said. He made his first appearance at the Macy's parade in 1973.

Other returning floats include 1-2-3 Sesame Street, Camp Snoopy, and the Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by the Hallmark Channel, to name a few.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- 2023 Downtown Production -- Pictured: Radio City Rockettes -- (Photo by: Cara Howe/NBC via Getty Images)

Plus, the Radio City Rockettes kick in the holiday cheer every year at the parade. The Radio City Rockettes have been featured performers at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1957.

Santa Claus rides his sleigh during 95th Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

And don't fear, Santa will make an appearance as well! Every year at the Macy's parade, Santa comes down on his sleigh to officially kick off the holiday season. Santa Claus has generally appeared at the end of every Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.

Macy's said Santa’s Sleigh is the largest float in the parade at 60-feet long, 22-feet wide and 3 ½ stories tall.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from "TODAY" will return to host the parade.

The parade will start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 in all time zones.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest Preview at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

This year there will be six new balloons making their debut in the parade:

Disney Minnie Mouse by The Walt Disney Company Extraordinary NoorahTM & The Elf on the Shelf by The Lumistella Company Gabby by Universal Pictures’ Dreamworks Animation Goku by Toei Animation, Inc. Marshall by Nickelodeon Spider-Man by Marvel

This year, seven new floats will make their debut in the parade:

Candy Cosmos by Haribo Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix Wonderous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo

Actor-singer Jennifer Hudson, dance music icon Kylie Minogue and Broadway and "Pose" star Billy Porter will all perform, an upping of the star wattage over previous years.

The trio will be in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store, while also added to the parade are "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola, the star and writer of "Oh, Mary!," the unconventional smash that’s become the toast of Broadway.

They will join a massive group of already-announced parade stars — including reality TV's Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop's T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay.

Music performers scheduled to perform include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Kylie Cantrall, The Temptations, Chlöe, Charli D’Amelio, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Rachel Platten, Bishop Briggs, Joey McIntyre, Natti Natasha and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia.

Broadway will be represented by performances from "Death Becomes Her," "Hell’s Kitchen" and "The Outsiders," as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and "Riverdance" dancers.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest Preview at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

'Twas the day before Thanksgiving, inflation teams and parade officials will prep the giant balloons, novelty balloons and balloonicles.

Fun fact: It takes about 90 minutes to inflate each balloon.

To watch the Macy's balloons get inflated, head to the entrance area at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.