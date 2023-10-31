2nd Avenue subway Harlem extension due to open in 2032: What to know

The long-awaited extension to the 2nd Avenue subway is taking a step closer to becoming a reality.

It’s been a long time coming, but there’s still nearly decade before the awaited phase two of the train opens in Sept. 2032.

What is Phase 2?

Phase two extends the ‘Q’ train from 96th St. to 125th St. in East Harlem, adding a mile and a half of new tracks.

There will be increased connections at the 125th St. Station, connecting with the number 4, 5 and 6 trains and Lexington Avenue, not to mention connections to the Metro-North, and M60 select bus service to LaGuardia Airport.

Less crowding on lines and shorter commute times could save some passengers as much as 20 minutes.

The total cost is $7.7 billion, which includes phase one that opened in 2017.

The project will receive $3.4 billion in federal funding.