You could win $2,500 for getting vaccinated at NYC site

New York City is doubling down on its vaccination efforts with prize money for getting a shot at a city-run site, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Ten winners will be drawn weekly through mid-July for a prepaid debit card worth $2,500. City-run sites are listed on the city's website.

"After everything everyone has been through. I think the vast majority of New Yorkers could use $2500 right now. It could make a big difference in your lives," said de Blasio from City Hall.

The contest is the latest incentive to get more New Yorkers vaccinated and comes as a day after the state had reached a benchmark of 70% of adults who have received at least one dose.

New York State is offering 50 college scholarships to students who get vaccinated against the coronavirus. New Yorkers 12-17 years old who get their first Pfizer shot through July 7 will be eligible for full tuition, room and board at any public college or university in the state.

