You could win $2,500 for getting vaccinated at NYC site

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said now is the time to double down on vaccination efforts as most restrictions have been lifted. Among the incentives, a $2500 prize for getting a shot at a city run vaccination site.

NEW YORK - New York City is doubling down on its vaccination efforts with prize money for getting a shot at a city-run site, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Ten winners will be drawn weekly through mid-July for a prepaid debit card worth $2,500. City-run sites are listed on the city's website.

"After everything everyone has been through. I think the vast majority of New Yorkers could use $2500 right now. It could make a big difference in your lives," said de Blasio from City Hall.

The contest is the latest incentive to get more New Yorkers vaccinated and comes as a day after the state had reached a benchmark of 70% of adults who have received at least one dose.

College scholarship raffle

Any 12-17 year old who gets their first Pfizer dose in NYS from May 27- July 7 is eligible for a college scholarship raffle. Ten four-year scholarships will be offered to any public college or university in the state.

