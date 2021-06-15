With 70% of adults in NY having 1 COVID shot, Cuomo lifts state-mandated restrictions

article

With 70% of adults in New York having at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted all state-mandated restrictions "effective immediately."

Speaking from Lower Manhattan Tuesday, Cuomo said what New York has done is "extraordinary."

At .40%, the state has the lowest COVID positivity rate in the United States.

"We went from worst to first," added Cuomo.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

To celebrate, fireworks will be displayed across the state Tuesday night.

A day earlier, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID vaccine tracker had stated the state had already reached the crucial benchmark.

The milestone doesn't mean the pandemic is over or that vaccinations should stop. Some rules will remain: New Yorkers, for now, will continue to have to wear masks in schools, subways, large venues, homeless shelters, hospitals, nursing homes, jails and prisons.

"The recovery itself is going to be challenging and it's going to take time," said Cuomo.

Advertisement

With the Associated Press