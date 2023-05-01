Yogi Berra's granddaughter, Lindsay, discusses 'It Ain't Over'

On "Sports Xtra", Lindsay Berra, executive producer of "It Ain't Over", joined host Tina Cervasio to talk about the film's upcoming release in theatres only, May 12.

Produced and distributed by Sony Pictures, "It Ain’t Over" is an intimate and revealing portrait of a largely misunderstood American icon.

The emotional and engaging documentary about Yogi Berra takes us beyond the caricatures and "Yogisms," and into the heart of a sports legend whose unparalleled accomplishments on the baseball diamond were often overshadowed by his off-the-field persona.

Lindsay shares stats that have been overlooked, personal experiences with her grandpa that are not in the documentary, and a look behind the scenes and emotions that went into making this film.

"So many people loved my grandfather, and I hope they will love this film," Linday told Tina.