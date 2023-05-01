Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from MON 10:48 AM EDT until MON 4:45 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Salem County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 5:45 PM EDT, Monmouth County, Ocean County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until THU 5:00 AM EDT, Essex County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:01 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:05 AM EDT, Fairfield County

Yogi Berra's granddaughter, Lindsay, discusses 'It Ain't Over'

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 5 NY

Yogi Berra's granddaughter joins 'Sports Extra'

Executive producer of 'It Ain't Over', Lindsay Berra, joined the show with FOX 5 NY's Tina Cervasio.

NEW YORK - On "Sports Xtra", Lindsay Berra, executive producer of "It Ain't Over", joined host Tina Cervasio to talk about the film's upcoming release in theatres only, May 12.

Produced and distributed by Sony Pictures, "It Ain’t Over" is an intimate and revealing portrait of a largely misunderstood American icon.

The emotional and engaging documentary about Yogi Berra takes us beyond the caricatures and "Yogisms," and into the heart of a sports legend whose unparalleled accomplishments on the baseball diamond were often overshadowed by his off-the-field persona. 

Lindsay shares stats that have been overlooked, personal experiences with her grandpa that are not in the documentary, and a look behind the scenes and emotions that went into making this film.

 "So many people loved my grandfather, and I hope they will love this film," Linday told Tina.