May 13 World Cup update: NJ Transit fares, Soccer Streets, power rankings l How to watch, betting odds, news

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The Brief NJ Transit is lowering World Cup train tickets to $98 before they go on sale. New York City is turning streets near 50 schools into car-free soccer spaces for kids. ESPN’s latest power rankings put Spain at No. 1, followed by France and Argentina.



As the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets closer, New York and New Jersey are rolling out new transportation plans, youth programs and fan updates tied to the world’s biggest sporting event.

JUMP TO: STARTING DATE l NY, NJ MATCH SCHEDULE l HOW TO GET TO THE STADIUM l HOW TO WATCH l NEWS TODAY l BETTING ODDS

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NJ Transit lowers World Cup train tickets

NJ Transit is lowering the price of World Cup train tickets to $98 ahead of tickets going on sale, according to New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Sherrill said the lower price will not use New Jersey taxpayer money and thanked private partners including DoorDash, Audible, FanDuel, DraftKings, PSE&G, South Jersey Industries and American Water for helping make the reduced fare possible.

An under construction New Jersey Transit bus stop at New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup) is seen in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. The price of a roundtrip rail ticket from N Expand

The price change comes after controversy over the cost of special NJ TRANSIT rail service for World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium. Officials did not say the reduction was directly caused by that criticism.

NYC turns school streets into soccer pitches

New York City is launching a new Soccer Streets program that will bring soccer-themed programming to Open Streets near 50 schools.

READ MORE: NYC to turn streets near 50 schools into soccer pitches ahead of World Cup

NYC DOT said students will be able to play soccer, take part in arts activities and enjoy other programming on car-free streets.

Soccer Streets: Mayor Mamdani Transforms 50 School Blocks Across New York City Into World Cup Field Days for Students (Photo: NYC Gov.)

The city’s Open Streets program transforms streets into public space and supports activities tied to schools, cultural programming, walking, biking and community building.

ESPN ranks the teams to watch

ESPN FC’s World Cup power rankings have Spain at No. 1, followed by France, Argentina, England and Brazil.

The rankings give fans an early look at the teams expected to shape the tournament, with several traditional powers near the top and defending champion Argentina still viewed as one of the strongest contenders.

For local fans, the list also adds another layer to the countdown. The NYNJ region will host major World Cup matches, including the final, meaning some of the world’s top teams could pass through the area during the tournament.

ESPN FC’s World Cup power rankings:

Spain France Argentina England Brazil Portugal Germany Netherlands Morocco Norway

Timeline:

The World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m. with a match between Mexico and South Africa.

Local perspective:

MetLife Stadium will host eight matches in this summer's World Cup, but the stadium will be rebranded as "New York New Jersey Stadium" for the duration of the tournament. Here's the full schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30 Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs 3rd place team, Groups C, D, F, G, H (5 p.m. ET)

July 5 Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from MetLife stadium) is seen from the inside ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 7, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

FIFA has eliminated parking at MetLife Stadium, meaning public transit and ride-sharing will be the primary options for fans.

Parking restrictions

For those who do plan to drive, a limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for FIFA ticket holders, according to officials. Each spot costs over $200 per match, and fans can use a dedicated walkway from the lot to MetLife Stadium for direct access. Organizers caution that these spots are extremely limited, making mass transit the preferred option for most fans.

Navigating NJ Transit

During matches, NJ Transit buses are expected to run every 30 seconds, helping attendees reach the stadium. Officials said shuttle services will operate from designated hubs, while ride-share users will face limited drop-off locations and a walk of about 1.5 miles to reach the stadium.

Separate reports indicate that on matchdays, access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders for several hours before games, though officials have not confirmed that plan.

Ferry service?

Last month, a New York City Council member pushed a proposal to expand ferry service between New York and New Jersey.

LIVE traffic maps

NYC live traffic map

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Long Island live traffic map

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Hudson Valley/Catskills live traffic map

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New Jersey live traffic map

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Jersey Shore live traffic map

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Southern Connecticut

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Watch live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX ONE, TUBI and over the air on FOX 5 NY, with some matches on FS1. All US matches will be on FOX 5/FOX One.

The latest:

NJ TRANSIT is lowering World Cup train tickets to $98 before they go on sale, with Gov. Mikie Sherrill saying the reduction will not use New Jersey taxpayer money.

New York City is launching Soccer Streets near 50 schools, turning car-free streets into places where kids can play soccer and connect with the World Cup.

ESPN’s latest World Cup power rankings have Spain, France and Argentina as the top three teams to watch, with Norway cracking the Top 10.

By the numbers:

Polymarket has France as the favorites to lift the trophy, followed by Spain and England. The website also has the US as the favorites to win Group D.