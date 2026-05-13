NYC to turn streets near 50 schools into soccer pitches ahead of World Cup

article

The Brief Streets near 50 NYC schools will be transformed into car-free soccer spaces. The program will include soccer-themed activities, arts programming and more. City officials say the effort will help students enjoy the game ahead of the World Cup.



New York City is turning school streets into soccer pitches, giving students a chance to play, move and fall in love with the world’s game ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The New York City Department of Transportation announced its new Soccer Streets program, which will bring soccer-themed programming to Open Streets near 50 schools.

The program will close nearby streets to cars and transform them into spaces where students can play soccer, take part in arts activities and enjoy other programming.

"Game on, NYC!" NYC DOT posted on X while announcing the program.

The effort builds on the city’s Open Streets program, which transforms streets into public space and allows communities to use them for activities that support schools, mobility, cultural programming and neighborhood connection.

Why you should care:

For many kids, especially in a city where open space can be hard to find, the first love of soccer does not always start on a perfect field.

Sometimes it starts on pavement, between cones, with a small goal, a crowded block and a ball that keeps rolling.

That is what makes Soccer Streets meaningful. It brings the game directly to students, removes cars from the equation and turns familiar blocks into places where kids can play safely, creatively and freely.

Big picture view:

The timing is important.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to the New York-New Jersey region next month, Soccer Streets gives young New Yorkers a local connection to a global event. The tournament will bring the world’s best players and biggest soccer fans to the area, but programs like this help make sure the excitement reaches neighborhood blocks and school communities too.

It is not just about watching the World Cup. It is about giving kids a chance to feel part of it.

The backstory:

NYC’s Open Streets program includes a school-focused model that temporarily closes streets to vehicles to support schools, particularly those without a gymnasium or designated playground. The city says those spaces can be used for recess, outdoor learning, lunch, assemblies, graduations and safe pick-ups and drop-offs.

The city also says its public realm programming helps bring free activities to public spaces for New Yorkers of all ages and abilities.

What's next:

NYC DOT says Soccer Streets will feature programming near 50 schools.

More details about participating schools, schedules and specific programming are expected as the rollout continues.