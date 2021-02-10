Woman pushed onto subway tracks in the Bronx

article

Police in New York were looking for a woman who pushed another woman onto the subway tracks at a Bronx subway station.

It happened Tuesday around 7:50 a.m. at the 174 Street Station.

The 54-year-old victim was standing on the platform of the 2/5 lines when the unidentified female pushed her onto the tracks in an unprovoked attack.

A man who was also waiting for a train helped the victim out of the train bed. EMS took her to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The unidentified attacker left the subway system and walked down Southern Boulevard. The NYPD says he was seen inside of a bodega shortly after the incident.

There has a rash of recent subway assaults including five slashings in the past week. The police union says that crime is on the increase despite ridership being down almost 70% since the start of the pandemic.

The Police Benevolent Association says transit cops are spread too thin to police the system effectively.